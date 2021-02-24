 Skip to main content
MCC softball pockets pair of wins over Tyler
MCC softball pockets pair of wins over Tyler

Sports Briefs MCC softball

MCC's Reese Taylor notched a complete-game win in the circle in the opening game over Tyler.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The McLennan softball team swept Tyler in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark. MCC won the opening game, 4-2, and then claimed the second, 4-3.

Reese Taylor picked up the complete-game win in the circle for the Highlanders (9-7) in Game 1. She limited the Apaches to just three hits. That’s as many as Caitlyn Wong had by herself for MCC, as she smashed a double and triple on her way to a 3-for-4 outing.

In the second game, MCC trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the sixth before staging a winning rally. Melayna Lopez singled then gave way to pinch-runner Genesis Rodriguez. Following a Taylor single, Kadyn Trochim belted a two-run single to push MCC to the lead for good.

They’ll be back in action on Sunday, hosting Galveston in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

