MCC softball pounds Trinity Valley twice

ATHENS, Texas -- The McLennan Community College softball team continued its torrid start as it trounced Trinity Valley, 15-4 and 10-4, on Tuesday.

In the first game, the Highlassies (13-1) jumped out to a 5-0 lead as Julia Herzinger blasted a grand slam. MCC followed with four more runs in the second inning as Jalie Neff ripped a two-run double.

Erin Plunkett drilled a two-run homer in the third inning as MCC supplied plenty of support for winning pitcher Kennedy Parker in the five-inning game.

In the second game, Plunkett blasted a solo homer in the first inning and Jenny Robison drilled a solo homer in a four-run third inning. Riley Rutherford and Hailey Hudson pounded back-to-back solo homers in the seventh inning.

Abigail Ramirez picked up the win for MCC while Cheyenne Floyd got the save.