 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC softball pounds Trinity Valley twice
0 Comments

MCC softball pounds Trinity Valley twice

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATHENS, Texas -- The McLennan Community College softball team continued its torrid start as it trounced Trinity Valley, 15-4 and 10-4, on Tuesday.

In the first game, the Highlassies (13-1) jumped out to a 5-0 lead as Julia Herzinger blasted a grand slam. MCC followed with four more runs in the second inning as Jalie Neff ripped a two-run double.

Erin Plunkett drilled a two-run homer in the third inning as MCC supplied plenty of support for winning pitcher Kennedy Parker in the five-inning game.

In the second game, Plunkett blasted a solo homer in the first inning and Jenny Robison drilled a solo homer in a four-run third inning. Riley Rutherford and Hailey Hudson pounded back-to-back solo homers in the seventh inning.

Abigail Ramirez picked up the win for MCC while Cheyenne Floyd got the save.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown unloads on Tom Brady, Bruce Arians in social media post

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert