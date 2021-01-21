MCC softball preview: Highlassies ready for flurry of games

When the McLennan Community College softball team hits the field Friday, third-year coach Chris Berry will feel like he’s beginning to unravel a mystery.
COVID-19 ended the Highlanders' 2020 season after just 21 games, and the virus kept wrecking plans throughout the fall. Games against four-year schools and most practices were canceled.
The Highlanders will play six season-opening tournament games this weekend in Youngsville, La., beginning Friday at 10 a.m. against Chipola College followed by a 3 p.m. game against Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
“I really like our team a lot and I think we’re very talented,” Berry said. “The hard part is because we didn’t have much of a fall, we just don’t know what our best combinations are yet. We’ll see what we look like after two or three weeks.”
All the coronavirus stoppages have been difficult for the players, who have been anxious to get back on the field since last season ended prematurely with the Highlanders off to a 17-4 start.
“It’s been a roller coaster to say the least,” said MCC pitcher Reese Taylor. “It’s been a new adjustment for a new way of life. But I think it’s taught us a lot of things to not take it for granted and to cherish the time we have out here on the field because you never know when it’s going to end.”
With 12 games scheduled in January, the Highlanders should get a quick idea where their strengths and weaknesses lie. A flurry of games is just what the Highlanders want after so many shutdowns.
“I’m so excited to get back on the field finally,” said second baseman Kadyn Trochim. “I feel like I haven’t played softball in three years. It was really challenging. When you have the mentality of attacking each day because you really don’t know when it’s going to be the last one, you push a little bit harder.”
Despite all the unknowns Berry is dealing with, he’s confident the Highlanders have two veteran pitchers they can count on in Taylor and Gracy Crafts.
Taylor went 6-2 with a 3.48 ERA last season while Crafts went 7-1 with a 3.85 ERA. Though they each feature a different variety of pitches, they’re both strikeout pitchers as Taylor collected 52 in 52.1 innings last season and Crafts amassed 51 strikeouts in 47.1 innings.
“Reese is a little harder thrower who uses the dropball, curve and changeup,” Berry said. “Gracy has a riseball and screwball and has developed a changeup that will give her another weapon. They’re both highly competitive kids who don’t like losing.”
Berry likes the depth of his pitching staff with newcomers Haven Stanley, Caitlyn Wong, Cheyenne Floyd, Anissa Aredondo and Secilia Lopez.
“I think we have a lot of strong arms this year,” Crafts said. “Especially toward the end of last year we only had about three. Everyone has their own special strengths, and I definitely think with how many girls we have that we’ll do pretty well. We have seven or eight, and having such a variety of pitchers will definitely help to throw batters off with so many different specialties we all have.”
The Highlanders’ offense possesses considerable power and speed. With so many position battles, Berry doesn’t yet know exactly what his lineup will look like, but he believes the competition will bring out the best in all of his players.
Catcher-shortstop Bailey Krolczyk will bring power to the lineup after hitting .500 with four homers, nine doubles and 22 RBIs in 22 games for Tyler Junior College last year.
“Bailey is an absolute stud and premier defender behind the plate, and she will do a great job at shortstop too,” Berry said.
Trochim will be one of the Highlanders’ offensive leaders after hitting .302 and scoring 10 runs in 43 at-bats last season. The former Midway High School star is a strong defensive player at second base.
“She’s probably grown as much as any player in the last year and a half as far as figuring out who she is,” Berry said. “She’s extremely intelligent and has a great softball IQ, and helps run the infield for us. She can hit from gap to gap and handle the bat.”
Battling at first base is Mackenzie Adams and Melayna Lopez while Rosemary Rivera will platoon with Krolczyk at catcher and shortstop. Wong will supply power at third base after hitting .456 with 20 homers and 42 RBIs last year for Terry Fox Secondary School in Port Coquitlam in British Columbia, Canada.
Julia Herzinger also brings a big bat to the lineup after hitting .349 with six homers and 35 RBIs while playing catcher and outfield at Magnolia High School.
“Julia has scary power and has a chance to put up big numbers,” Berry said. “Caitlyn (Wong) is a real special hitter too.”
Outfielder Lindsey Evans is a versatile player who hit .323 with five homers, 26 RBIs and seven stolen bases for the Highlanders last year.
Sidney Campion, Genesis Rodriguez, Kenzie Chambers and Aredondo are also competing for outfield spots. Ka’Lyn Watson is another promising outfielder who brings tremendous athleticism to the field after hitting .585 with five homers and 11 stolen bases at Houston Episcopal High School.
“Ka’Lyn is a Power 5 conference type of athlete who is strong and unbelievably fast and can jump out of the gym,” Berry said. “She’s going to be a lot of fun to watch. Her best days are ahead of her and she’ll have a real opportunity this spring.”
Note: Officially, the MCC women's teams are known as the Highlassies, though the softball team has taken to using Highlanders.