MCC softball rallies to earn doubleheader split with Weatherford

WEATHERFORD — The McLennan Community College softball team split a doubleheader versus Weatherford College on Saturday.

Weatherford won an offensively explosive opener, 20-18, then the Highlassies earned the split with an 8-5 win in the nightcap.

MCC trailed 5-2 going into the seventh inning, but rallied for six runs in its final at bat.

Caitlyn Wong hit a two-run home run in the seventh to score Bailey Krolczyk and boost the Highlassies to a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning Julia Herzinger hit a two-out two-run homer that scored Genesis Rodriguez.

Cheyenne Floyd, who went the distance in the circle in the second game, retired Weatherford in order in the bottom of the seventh to seal the Highlassies’ win.

Weatherford erased an 8-0 MCC lead in the first game, then came from behind again in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Coyotes plated four runs in their final at bat for the 20-18 win.

MCC (32-14, 18-6 in conference) won three of four games against Weatherford on the week after sweeping a doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark on Wednesday. The Highlassies’ season continues when they host Vernon College on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.

