MCC softball preview: Highlassies ready for flurry of games

“I think we have a lot of strong arms this year,” Crafts said. “Especially toward the end of last year we only had about three. Everyone has their own special strengths, and I definitely think with how many girls we have that we’ll do pretty well. We have seven or eight, and having such a variety of pitchers will definitely help to throw batters off with so many different specialties we all have.”

The Highlanders’ offense possesses considerable power and speed. With so many position battles, Berry doesn’t yet know exactly what his lineup will look like, but he believes the competition will bring out the best in all of his players.

Catcher-shortstop Bailey Krolczyk will bring power to the lineup after hitting .500 with four homers, nine doubles and 22 RBIs in 22 games for Tyler Junior College last year.

“Bailey is an absolute stud and premier defender behind the plate, and she will do a great job at shortstop too,” Berry said.

Trochim will be one of the Highlanders’ offensive leaders after hitting .302 and scoring 10 runs in 43 at-bats last season. The former Midway High School star is a strong defensive player at second base.