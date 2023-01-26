MCC softball reloading for another run at a championship

In junior college sports, student-athletes are generally only around for two years, so turnover is constant.

Rather than see that as a negative, McLennan Community College softball coach Chris Berry has embraced — and even leveraged — the steady transitions. It is at least one reason why the Highlanders are one of the strongest teams in the country.

Fresh off a second-place finish last summer in Yuma, Arizona at the Softball College World Series, they are ranked No. 2 to start the 2023 season, which gets underway Friday. MCC plays Chipola, Butler and Odessa College in the Battle on the Bosque tournament.

“Our kids understand the legacy and what they are here to do,” said Berry, who guided the squad to a 59-8 record in 2022. “This group does not shy away from our expectations and what we are built on. We have had great, high-energy practices, and I think they are ready. I know am ready.”

Five players return from a 2022 squad that set program records for wins, home runs, triples, doubles and stolen bases. Given the continual turnover, many JUCO programs would have to rebuild after such a dominant season. Berry thinks MCC is set up to reload.

“We made some hay during the COVID recruiting cycle,” he said. “We didn’t really slow down — we were active, involved and out. That is our freshman class right now. We have a lot of high-level players that are going to play huge parts this year.”

The returning players include infielder Erin Plunkett, a consensus first-team All-American. She filled the stat sheet with a .450 batting average, a team-high 100 hits, 18 home runs, 85 RBIs and 90 runs.

Riley Rutherford, who also hit 18 home runs, Matalyn Wolkow, who went 8-1 with a 2.74 on the mound, and Jaley Neff were other key contributors during the NTJCAC and NJCAA Region V championship runs. They're back for another go-round. Neff had UCL surgery last summer, but should be back at third base by mid-February.

Madelyn McKinnon, Rachel Wicker, Brinly Maples and Kyla Heine are some of the notable members of the bumper recruiting class. McKinnon is from Surrey, British Columbia, and was the starting catcher for a Canadian national team. Wicker is a transfer that saw playing time last season for Iowa State, while Maples, a pitcher, was the MaxPreps Oklahoma Player of the Year. Finally, Berry called Heine “incredibly athletic,” and said she can “do a lot of things.”

Speaking of versatility, Berry said that should be a team strength.

“We are built different (than last year),” he said. “We are faster, more versatile and more athletic in general. We should be able be able to do a lot of different things. We can play small and we can play big. We are more balanced than we’ve ever been. I am very, very excited about what this team brings to the table”

National success and high expectations are common themes for all of MCC athletic programs, not just softball. Berry said he loves being a part of a culture of excellence.

“We talk about it when we recruit, and we talk about it to our players,” he said. “I am not one to shy away from expectation. I don’t think you can expect to win at a high level if that is not what everybody knows you are trying to do. I don’t think teams that play at that level do it by accident or surprise, especially the teams with staying power.”

“My expectation is to hold up trophies,” Berry continued. “Five years ago when I came over to the softball side, I knew what this place was capable of. It is a place you can have those kinds of expectations. In the last three years we’ve become one of the elite softball programs in the country. That is what we set out to do. We had a vision and a plan to do it, and we’ve done it.”

Expectations are high, but MCC will be challenged right out of the gate. All six teams playing in the three-day tournament this weekend to open the season are ranked in the NJCAA Top 20: McLennan at No. 2; Odessa at No. 3; Butler at No. 7; Grayson at No. 8; Chipola at No. 14; and San Jacinto, No. 20.