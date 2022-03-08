 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC softball returns to diamond at Ranger

The 10th-ranked McLennan softball team will resume conference play Wednesday at Ranger.

The Highlanders (20-4, 3-1) are surging, having won seven of their past eight games, including taking a conference-opening series with Grayson, three games to one, last week. They also took a pair of nonconference wins at Tyler Monday, beating the Apaches, 4-1 and 18-6. In that sweep, Caitlyn Wong went 5-for-7 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Meanwhile, it’s been a rough start to the season for Ranger, which is just 1-21 overall and 0-4 in the conference.

