MCC softball returns to diamond at Ranger

The Highlanders (20-4, 3-1) are surging, having won seven of their past eight games, including taking a conference-opening series with Grayson, three games to one, last week. They also took a pair of nonconference wins at Tyler Monday, beating the Apaches, 4-1 and 18-6. In that sweep, Caitlyn Wong went 5-for-7 with two home runs and seven RBIs.