MCC softball rolls over Hill for two wins

The McLennan Community College softball team swept a doubleheader versus Hill College on Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.
The Highlassies rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win the opening game, 6-4, then stomped the Rebels, 12-2, in the second game.
MCC’s Rosemary Rivera came up with a pinch-hit single in the bottom of the sixth that drove in Genesis Rodriguez for the winning run in the first contest. Highlassies pitcher Secilia Lopez worked the sixth and seven innings to earn the win.
The Highlassies had seven extra-base hits in the second game. Kadyn Trochim led the way with a home run and a double. MCC scored in every at-bat of a game that was decided by run rule after five innings.
MCC (24-12, 15-5 in conference) has now won eight straight, including a four-game sweep of Hill in two conference doubleheaders in the last week.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
