 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC softball rolls over Hill for two wins
0 comments

MCC softball rolls over Hill for two wins

{{featured_button_text}}

The McLennan Community College softball team swept a doubleheader versus Hill College on Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlassies rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win the opening game, 6-4, then stomped the Rebels, 12-2, in the second game.

MCC’s Rosemary Rivera came up with a pinch-hit single in the bottom of the sixth that drove in Genesis Rodriguez for the winning run in the first contest. Highlassies pitcher Secilia Lopez worked the sixth and seven innings to earn the win.

The Highlassies had seven extra-base hits in the second game. Kadyn Trochim led the way with a home run and a double. MCC scored in every at-bat of a game that was decided by run rule after five innings.

MCC (24-12, 15-5 in conference) has now won eight straight, including a four-game sweep of Hill in two conference doubleheaders in the last week.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mcc

MCC baseball thumps Wharton, 18-5

The McLennan baseball team erupted for 18 runs as it cruised past Wharton County Junior College, 18-5, on Monday at Bosque River Ballpark.

Mcc

MCC golfers place third in Victoria

VICTORIA — Closing with their best round of the Claude Jacobs Invitational, the McLennan men’s golf team finished in third place in the team s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert