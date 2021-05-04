MCC softball’s Lopez claims weekly award

McLennan Community College softball first baseman Melayna Lopez was named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference's Co-Position Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Lopez, from Leander, had a .545 batting average last week with three doubles, two home runs, six RBIs and six runs scored.
The Highlassies (40-16, 25-7 in conference) wrapped up the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of North Central Texas College.
