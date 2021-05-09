MCC softball sees season end with 7-6 loss

DENISON, Texas — The McLennan softball team’s first loss to North Central on the season was a costly one.

The Lions took a 7-6 extra-inning win over MCC in the Region V North Tournament on Sunday. The loss was the second of the tournament for MCC (42-18), and ended the Highlanders’ season. It was also the first loss of the season to North Central, as the Highlanders had won the previous five meetings.

The teams were tied at six after the regulation seven innings, sending things to extras. In the top of the eighth, the Lions’ Liz Linwood smacked a double, Heather Hoffman singled, and then Jessica Grimes drove in what amounted to the winning run with an RBI single.

MCC couldn’t answer in the bottom of the inning.

Kadyn Trochim went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Highlanders, who were one of the top power-hitting teams in the country. Bailey Krolczyk also homered and drove in three runs for MCC.