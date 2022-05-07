MCC softball slams Temple, 9-0, reaches Region 5 final

WEATHERFORD — The McLennan Community College softball team took a big step toward the NJCAA Softball World Series with a 9-0 victory over Temple College in the Region 5 Tournament winner’s bracket final on Saturday at Stuart Field.

MCC pitcher Hailey Hudson threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout in the five-inning, run-rule win. Hudson struck out one and walked one.

With the win, the Highlassies (54-5) advance to the Region 5 Tournament championship round on Sunday. The winner of the elimination bracket will have to defeat MCC twice to keep the Highlassies out of the NJCAA World Series.

The first game of the championship round is set for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday back at Stuart Field.

MCC’s Riley Rutherford smacked a triple to right field in the top of the first inning to drive in Erin Plunkett and give the Highlassies a 2-0 lead.

The Highlassies erupted for five runs in the top of the fifth inning. Plunkett hit a bases-loaded double to left field for the key hit of the rally, scoring Rachel Warren, Sidney Campion and Ka’Lyn Watson.

MCC has won nine straight and 37 of its last 38 games.

