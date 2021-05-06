 Skip to main content
MCC softball smashes North Central to open postseason
MCC softball smashes North Central to open postseason

DENISON, Texas — Caitlyn Wong drove in five runs to fuel McLennan softball’s 10-2 run-rule win over North Central to open up the conference tournament on Thursday.

Wong, a freshman from Canada, banged out two hits, including her 17th home run of the season, and tallied five RBIs as MCC improved to 5-0 over North Central this season. The second-seeded Highlanders (41-16) advance on to Friday’s tournament semifinals against third-seeded Vernon at 5 p.m.

MCC scored three runs apiece in each of the first two innings to seize a 6-1 lead. The Highlanders added three more in the fourth to salt the game away.

Melayna Lopez drilled three hits, while Ka’Lyn Watson went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as MCC had the bats going.

Anissa Aredondo tallied the win in the circle, improving to 5-2 on the season.

