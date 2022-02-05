 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC softball smashes to a pair of run-rule wins
0 Comments

MCC softball smashes to a pair of run-rule wins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALVIN, Texas — McLennan’s softball team opened the season with a smash, scoring a pair of run-rule wins at the Alvin-hosted Island Invitational.

MCC defeated Mississippi Gulf Coast, 15-5, in its opener before coming back for an 11-1 win over host Alvin later in the day.

In the first game, the Highlanders (2-0) scored multiple runs in all five innings. Four players delivered three-hit performances for MCC – Caitlyn Wong, Erin Plunkett, Ka’lyn Watson and Jalie Neff. Hailey Hudson nabbed the win in the circle.

In the win over Alvin, MCC broke open a scoreless game in the second with a nine-run outburst. Watson had a two-run triple and Wong homered for the Highlanders, who will face Jones College and Galveston in games on Sunday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert