MCC softball smashes to a pair of run-rule wins

ALVIN, Texas — McLennan’s softball team opened the season with a smash, scoring a pair of run-rule wins at the Alvin-hosted Island Invitational.

MCC defeated Mississippi Gulf Coast, 15-5, in its opener before coming back for an 11-1 win over host Alvin later in the day.

In the first game, the Highlanders (2-0) scored multiple runs in all five innings. Four players delivered three-hit performances for MCC – Caitlyn Wong, Erin Plunkett, Ka’lyn Watson and Jalie Neff. Hailey Hudson nabbed the win in the circle.

In the win over Alvin, MCC broke open a scoreless game in the second with a nine-run outburst. Watson had a two-run triple and Wong homered for the Highlanders, who will face Jones College and Galveston in games on Sunday.