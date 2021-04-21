MCC softball splits doubleheader against Vernon

The McLennan Community College softball team split a doubleheader versus Vernon College on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC won the opener, 6-5, then the Lady Chaparrals answered with a 12-6 victory in the nightcap.

The Highlassies’ Melayna Lopez came up with a two-out walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to score Bailey Krolczyk and win the first game.

MCC’s Secilia Lopez pitched the seventh, holding Vernon to one run, and got the win.

Vernon scored six runs through the first two innings of the nightcap to establish a 6-1 lead and held off the Highlassies.

MCC (33-15, 19-7 in conference) continues its season with a doubleheader at Vernon on Saturday.

