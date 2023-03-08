The McLennan and Blinn Softball squads split today’s non-conference doubleheader in Brenham.

Blinn took game one 10-2 in six innings.

McLennan bounced back to take game two 8-3 with Makenzi Jenkins getting the win in the circle.

McLennan began the scoring with two runs in the second inning of game one. Blinn tied the game with two runs in the third and took the lead with four runs in the fourth. Four runs in the bottom of the sixth sealed the run-rule for Blinn.

In game two, McLennan scored two in the top of the first. Blinn made it a one-run game in the bottom of the inning.

McLennan added two runs in the third as Rachel Wicker singled and scored on Riley Rutherford’s home run. Another McLennan run scored in the fourth as Madelyn McKinnon led off and scored on a single by Madison Hornback.

Blinn scored another run in the bottom of the fourth. McLennan increased the lead with three runs in the fifth. Blinn scored runs in the fifth and the seventh to round out scoring.