MCC softball splits pair at Chipola tournament

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — The McLennan softball team split a pair of final games at the Chipola Classic on Sunday, finishing on the right and wrong side of a run-rule. In the first game, MCC crushed Northwest Florida State, 14-2. But host Chipola College blanked the Highlanders, 10-0, in the final game of the tournament.

The Highlanders (3-3) flexed their power in the opener, as four different players hit home runs: Rosemary Rivera, Lindsey Evans, Bailey Krolczyk and Julia Herzinger. MCC set the tone for the game with a six-run opening inning.

Gracy Crafts picked up the win in the circle.

Against Chipola, MCC mustered just five hits. Chipola’s Gabby Bess swung a hot stick for her team, going 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs.

MCC’s next action will come Friday when it hosts Tyler in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.