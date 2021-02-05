 Skip to main content
MCC softball splits pair of games with Odessa
MCC softball splits pair of games with Odessa

The McLennan softball team split a pair of games with Odessa on Friday. MCC lost the opener, 4-1, before rallying for a 10-2 victory in the nightcap at Bosque River Ballpark.

Hits were hard to come by in the first game, as the teams combined for only six, three apiece. But MCC (5-7) didn’t do itself any favors with four errors.

Odessa’s Aydenne Brown captured the win in the circle. Lindsey Evans had a solo home run for MCC’s only run.

The bats came alive for the Highlanders in Game 2, as MCC banged out 11 hits. Caitlyn Wong homered and finished 2-for-3, while Bailey Krolczyk went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Reese Taylor was the winning pitcher.

MCC will be in action again Sunday, hosting Blinn in a doubleheader that starts at noon.

