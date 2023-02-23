OXFORD, Ala. -- The No. 2 McLennan Community College softball team bounced back from a 5-4 loss to Snead State with a 5-3 win over Volunteer State to open the National Preview Tournament on Thursday.

In Snead State's opening win, Rylee Bartlett collected two hits and two RBIs while Janiah Anderson picked up two hits and an RBI to support winning pitcher Reagan Cornelius. Rachel Wicker blasted a solo homer for MCC.

In MCC's win over Volunteer State, Wicker picked up two hits and an RBI and Erin Plunkett collected a pair of RBIs to support winning pitcher Brinly Maples.

MCC (13-5) will face Wallace-Dothan at 2 p.m. and Indian Hills at 6 p.m. Friday in the tournament.