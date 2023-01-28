 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC softball splits pair of Saturday games

For the second straight day, the No. 2-ranked McLennan softball team split a pair of games at the Battle of the Bosque tournament.

MCC opened Saturday with an 8-0 win over Butler, helped along by a five-run third inning. Riley Rutherford tagged an RBI double in that inning, and Rose Gonzales later added a bases-loaded walk for the Highlanders (2-2).

In its second game, MCC fell to third-ranked Odessa, 8-0. Kawehi Eli went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to spark Odessa to the win. MCC, meanwhile, mustered just three hits as a team in the loss.

The Highlanders will close out the tournament Sunday.

