MCC softball splits pair with No. 4 Tyler

The McLennan softball team opened its home season in style on Friday, picking up an 8-1 win over fourth-ranked Tyler. However, the Apaches came back to top MCC, 12-8, in the second game to split the series at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC’s Gracy Crafts proved crafty in the circle in the opener, spinning a four-hitter. Melayna Lopez had it going at the plate, with a 4-for-4 effort and three RBIs. Bailey Krolczyk and Makenzie Adams both banged home runs in the Highlander win.

But Tyler scored in each of the first four innings of the nightcap on its way to the bounce-back. The Apaches went up for good with a four-run fourth.

Krolczyk paced MCC (4-4) in the loss, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. The teams will be back at it again Saturday. They'll play a doubleheader at Brook High High School in Bullard beginning a 3 p.m., a change from their original schedule.