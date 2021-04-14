 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC softball stays hot, wins 2 over Weatherford
0 comments

MCC softball stays hot, wins 2 over Weatherford

{{featured_button_text}}

The McLennan Community College softball team ran its current conference winning streak to 10 straight by sweeping Weatherford College in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlassies won the opener, 6-3, then claimed the nightcap, 5-2.

MCC’s Melayna Lopez hit a grand slam in the second inning, scoring Lindsey Evans, Julia Herzinger and Ka’Lyn Watson and giving the Highlassies all the runs they would need.

MCC pitcher Reese Taylor went the distance in the circle to get the win in the first game.

The Highlassies used another 4-run rally to take control of the second game. Lopez and Kadyn Trochim each had RBI doubles in the bottom of the fifth, fueling the big inning.

Anissa Arredondo got the win for the Highlassies in the nightcap as she limited Weatherford to two runs on five hits.

MCC (31-13, 17-5 in conference) continues its season with a road trip to Weatherford on Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mcc

MCC rallies to defeat Navarro, 14-7

The McLennan Community College baseball team scored a combined 10 runs in its last three at-bats to roll past Navarro College, 14-7, on Tuesda…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert