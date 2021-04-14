MCC softball stays hot, wins 2 over Weatherford

The McLennan Community College softball team ran its current conference winning streak to 10 straight by sweeping Weatherford College in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlassies won the opener, 6-3, then claimed the nightcap, 5-2.

MCC’s Melayna Lopez hit a grand slam in the second inning, scoring Lindsey Evans, Julia Herzinger and Ka’Lyn Watson and giving the Highlassies all the runs they would need.

MCC pitcher Reese Taylor went the distance in the circle to get the win in the first game.

The Highlassies used another 4-run rally to take control of the second game. Lopez and Kadyn Trochim each had RBI doubles in the bottom of the fifth, fueling the big inning.

Anissa Arredondo got the win for the Highlassies in the nightcap as she limited Weatherford to two runs on five hits.

MCC (31-13, 17-5 in conference) continues its season with a road trip to Weatherford on Saturday.

