MCC softball stomps NCTC, 10-2, at Region V tourney

WEATHERFORD — The McLennan Community College softball team scored three runs in its first two at bats and rolled on from there for a 10-2 victory over North Central Texas College in the second round of the NJCAA Region V Tournament on Friday at Stuart Field.

With the win, MCC advances to the tournament winner’s bracket final at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Jenny Robison and Maddie Saven each homered to boost the MCC offense. That duo along with Hailey Hudson and Riley Rutherford all posted two RBIs in the victory.

Highlassies pitchers Cheyenne Floyd and Anissa Arredondo split duties in the circle in the five-inning run-rule win. Floyd allowed two earned runs on five hits through the first four innings. Arredondo came on in the fifth and sat NCTC down in order.

MCC’s Ka’Lyn Watson bunted for a hit in the bottom of the fifth, scoring Saven and giving the Highlassies the run they needed for the run rule.