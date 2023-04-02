The No. 9 McLennan softball team surged to a four-game series sweep of North Central Texas on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark, winning by scores of 11-3 and 8-1.

The Highlanders (28-8, 14-2) bashed 12 hits on their way to 11 runs in the opener, led by Rachel Wicker’s 3-for-3 effort. Erin Plunkett and Madison Hornback belted two hits each, and Brinly Maples swatted a two-run home run. Maples also notched the win in the circle to improve to 8-2 on the season.

In the second game, freshman Katia Reyes tossed a three-hitter in the circle, improving to 6-2 on the season. She was aided at the plate by Taylor Meier, who went 2-for-3, and by Sydney Kirby (1-for-3, HR), Plunkett (double, 3 RBIs) and Hornback (triple, RBI).

MCC will travel to Temple Wednesday to kick off another conference series against the Lady Leopards.