MCC softball swats Ranger by combined score of 37-1

RANGER — The 10th-ranked McLennan softball team had no problem with last-place Ranger, gaining a pair of run-rule wins on Wednesday by scores of 22-0 and 15-1.

Hailey Hudson tossed five perfect innings in the Game 1 win, as she struck out 11. Meanwhile, plenty of MCC hitters padded their batting averages, crushing 34 hits over 10 innings in both games.

Caitlyn Wong, the reigning conference player of the week, went 4 for 7 in the doubleheader with two home runs, two doubles and nine RBIs. Hudson, Maddie Saven, Jalie Neff and Riley Rutherford all banged home runs on the day, while Ka’Lyn Watson smacked a pair of doubles in the second game.

Ranger’s only hit (and run) of the day came on catcher Everly Carey’s solo homer off MCC’s Cheyenne Floyd in the fourth inning of the second game.

MCC improves to 22-4 overall and 5-1 in conference and will look for the series sweep over the Lady Rangers (1-23, 0-6) when the teams meet for a doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark on Saturday.