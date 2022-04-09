 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MCC softball sweeps a pair from Vernon College

  • 0
MCC Hailey Hudson

MCC pitcher Hailey Hudson delivers a pitch against Weatherford College. 

 Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald

The McLennan Community College softball team finished off a four-game sweep of Vernon College by winning a doubleheader on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC won the first game, 5-4, then run-ruled Vernon, 10-0, in the second contest. That followed MCC's sweep at Vernon earlier in the week. 

The Highlassies (40-4) built up a 5-1 lead in the first game as Riley Rutherford led off the second inning with a home run and Erin Plunkett drove in two runs with a triple in the fifth.

MCC then held a Vernon rally to three runs in the top of the sixth. Hailey Hudson relieved starter Cheyenne Floyd and pitched two scoreless innings for a save.

Highlassies outfielder Ka’Lyn Watson hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to end the day and give MCC the run-rule victory in the second game. Watson went 2 for 4 with four RBIs in the nightcap.

MCC pitchers Anissa Arredondo and Abigail Ramirez combined to shut out Vernon in the second game.

People are also reading…

The Highlassies’ season continues with a doubleheader at North Central Texas College on Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert