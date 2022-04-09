MCC softball sweeps a pair from Vernon College

The McLennan Community College softball team finished off a four-game sweep of Vernon College by winning a doubleheader on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC won the first game, 5-4, then run-ruled Vernon, 10-0, in the second contest. That followed MCC's sweep at Vernon earlier in the week.

The Highlassies (40-4) built up a 5-1 lead in the first game as Riley Rutherford led off the second inning with a home run and Erin Plunkett drove in two runs with a triple in the fifth.

MCC then held a Vernon rally to three runs in the top of the sixth. Hailey Hudson relieved starter Cheyenne Floyd and pitched two scoreless innings for a save.

Highlassies outfielder Ka’Lyn Watson hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to end the day and give MCC the run-rule victory in the second game. Watson went 2 for 4 with four RBIs in the nightcap.

MCC pitchers Anissa Arredondo and Abigail Ramirez combined to shut out Vernon in the second game.

The Highlassies’ season continues with a doubleheader at North Central Texas College on Wednesday.