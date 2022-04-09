MCC softball sweeps a pair from Vernon College

The McLennan Community College softball team finished off a four-game sweep of Vernon College by winning a doubleheader on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.
MCC won the first game, 5-4, then run-ruled Vernon, 10-0, in the second contest. That followed MCC's sweep at Vernon earlier in the week.
The Highlassies (40-4) built up a 5-1 lead in the first game as Riley Rutherford led off the second inning with a home run and Erin Plunkett drove in two runs with a triple in the fifth.
MCC then held a Vernon rally to three runs in the top of the sixth. Hailey Hudson relieved starter Cheyenne Floyd and pitched two scoreless innings for a save.
Highlassies outfielder Ka’Lyn Watson hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to end the day and give MCC the run-rule victory in the second game. Watson went 2 for 4 with four RBIs in the nightcap.
MCC pitchers Anissa Arredondo and Abigail Ramirez combined to shut out Vernon in the second game.
People are also reading…
The Highlassies’ season continues with a doubleheader at North Central Texas College on Wednesday.