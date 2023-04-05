TEMPLE – The No. 9 McLennan Community College softball team rolled to 13-6 and 4-1 wins over No. 20 Temple College on Wednesday.

In the first game, the Highlassies (30-10, 16-4) broke open a tight game with a five-run seventh inning as Madelyn McKinnon hit a run-scoring double and Sydney Kirby drilled a two-run double.

Kirby finished the game with three hits and five RBIs while Rachel Wicker collected three hits and two RBIs.

In the second game, Katia Reyes broke a 1-1 tie with a solo homer in the eighth before Madison Hornback blasted a two-run shot to seal the 4-1 win. Reyes also picked up the win after relieving in the fourth inning.

The Highlassies avenged 7-5 and 14-6 losses to Temple on Tuesday.