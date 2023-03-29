GAINESVILLE — The ninth-ranked McLennan softball team improved to 12-2 in conference play with a doubleheader sweep of North Central Texas on Wednesday.

MCC won the opener, 8-5, before taking the second game, 10-2.

The Highlanders (26-8 overall) used a five-run second inning to take control in Game 1. Erin Plunkett and Sidney Kirby both banged out three hits in the win for MCC, while Makenzi Jenkins tallied the win in the circle.

MCC kept the pressure on in the second game. Rachel Wicker doubled and tripled while driving in four runs, and Kirby chipped in a pair of RBIs.

The Highlanders will compete the four-game series with North Central on Saturday in Waco.