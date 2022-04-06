 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC softball sweeps doubleheader in Vernon

MCC pitcher Cheyenne Floyd delivers a pitch against Weahterford College on Saturday a Bosque River Ballpark.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

VERNON — The McLennan Community College softball team rolled up a pair of run-rule victories over Vernon College, winning the opening game, 14-1, and the nightcap, 12-0, on Wednesday.

MCC’s Maddie Saven blasted a three-run home run in the top of the second inning of the opening game as the Highlassies splurged for an eight-run rally. Riley Rutherford added a two-run double later in the at-bat.

MCC (38-4) led 9-0 after the second inning and that was plenty of run support for Hailey Hudson in the circle. Hudson struck out four and didn’t walk anybody to earn the win in the first game.

MCC starting pitcher Cheyenne Floyd upped the ante in the second game as she held Vernon to one hit in a shutout win. Floyd struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter.

The Highlassies scored 12 runs on eight singles in the second game.

MCC has now won 21 straight and hosts Vernon in a doubleheader on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

