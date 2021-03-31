MCC softball sweeps doubleheader over Hill

HILLSBORO — The McLennan Community College softball team swept Hill College in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Highlassies scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to win the opening game, 6-5, in nine innings, then came from behind for an 8-2 victory in the regulation seven innings in the nightcap.

MCC’s Lindsey Evans hit a two-run homer for the deciding runs in the extra-innings win. Highlassies pitcher Kaitlyn Sadler entered the game in the seventh inning and held Hill to a single run in the bottom of the ninth to earn the win.

Evans added a three-run home run in the second game to fuel the Highlassies' victory. Gracy Crafts earned the win in the circle for MCC in that one.

The Highlassies (22-12, 13-5 in conference) continue their season by hosting Hill in another conference doubleheader beginning at noon on Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.