MCC softball sweeps Grayson to open conference play
They cracked the NJCAA poll this week, and it looks like the McLennan softball team is going to keep rising.

The 13th-ranked Highlanders swept a pair of games from No. 4 Grayson to open conference play on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark. MCC won the opener, 5-1, behind a strong pitching and hitting performance from Hailey Hudson. Then the Highlanders won a tight one, 3-2, in the nightcap.

In the opener, MCC (17-3, 2-0) jumped out with a three-run first, highlighted by a two-run homer from Hudson. She also took care of business in the circle, closing the game with six scoreless innings after Grayson (9-3, 0-2) scored in the first. She earned her fourth complete game and improved to 4-1.

In the second game, the Highlanders rallied from a 2-1 deficit after three innings. Caitlin Bradley-Tse was hit by a pitch in the fourth and eventually came around to score on a Viking wild pitch, tying the game at 2. The Highlanders scored on a Grayson error in the fifth to move ahead for good.

Caitlyn Wong and Sidney Campion led MCC with two hits apiece. The teams will finish the series with a doubleheader at Grayson Saturday.

