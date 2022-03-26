MCC softball sweeps LSU-Eunice

EUNICE, La. — The McLennan Community College softball team swept a Saturday doubleheader versus LSU-Eunice, winning the opener, 6-5 in eight innings, and the nightcap, 16-4.

MCC’s Sidney Campion singled to bring home Jenny Robison for the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth in the first game of the day.

Highlassies pitcher Matalyn Wolkow shut out LSU-Eunice in the final two innings to earn the win.

MCC erupted at the plate in the second game, scoring 13 runs in the first two innings. Caitlyn Wong and Julia Herzinger each homered in the top of the second as the Highlassies started to pour on the runs.

MCC’s Campion and Riley Rutherford each drove in three runs to help their team run rule the Bengals and end the day.

The Highlassies (32-4) continue their season with a conference road doubleheader at Weatherford College on Wednesday.