MCC softball sweeps NCTC in double dip

GAINESVILLE — The McLennan Community College softball team won both games of a doubleheader versus North Central Texas College on Monday afternoon.

MCC held back a late rally by NCTC in the opener to prevail, 12-10, then cruised to a 7-1 victory in the nightcap.

Lindsey Evans and Bailey Krolczyk each had RBI hits in the top of the seventh to extend the Highlassies’ lead to 12-7.

MCC pitcher Reese Taylor, who entered the circle in the fifth, kept NCTC to three runs in the bottom of the seventh and the Highlassies held on to the win.

Krolczyk, who had 5 RBIs on the day and homered in both games, hit a solo shot to cap a three-run rally in the top of the third of the nightcap.

MCC pitcher Anissa Arredondo went the distance in the circle to earn the win in the second game. She struck out three and scattered six hits.

The Highlassies (40-16, 25-7) finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

