The second-ranked McLennan softball team closed out its weekend with a sweep of Salt Lake College at Bosque River Ballpark on Sunday. The Bears won the first game, 8-0, and the second, 10-2.

Erin Plunkett carried a bat that could have doubled as a lightsaber, because she sizzled in the batter’s box all day. Plunkett went 6-for-6 in the two games with a double, triple, home run and three RBIs.

MCC’s Brinly Maples delivered a two-hit shutout in the opening win for MCC (12-4) in the circle.

In the nightcap, Salt Lake actually struck first with single runs in the first two innings off Highlander hurler Katia Reyes, taking a 2-0 lead. But MCC caught fire with a seven-run third to take control, highlighted by Sydney Kirby’s three-run home run.

MCC will head to Oxford, Alabama, to compete in the NJCAA National Tournament Preview Thursday through Saturday.