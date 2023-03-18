No. 8 McLennan softball grabbed 9-2 and 5-3 victories over Weatherford to split the season conference series with the Coyotes.

Makenzi Jenkins got the win in the circle in game one. MCC scored runs in every inning, including a two-run homer off the bat of Madison Hornback in the third and a four-spot in the fourth thanks to a three-run bomb by Riley Rutherford.

Weatherford snuck in its pair of runs in the fifth.

In the nightcap, Katia Reyes got the win and Mattie Wolkow picked up the save.

MCC scored two in the top of the first and Weatherford responded with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to tie the game. McLennan took the lead with a run in the fourth and added two more in the seventh.

The Coyotes rounded out the scoring with a run in the bottom of the seventh.