The No. 2 McLennan softball team added two more wins to its ledger, sweeping Trinity Valley on Sunday. MCC won via a 2-0 shutout in the first game, then picked up a 4-1 win in the second game.

In the opener, Brinly Maples delivered a three-hit shutout for MCC (8-2) in the circle. The game was scoreless until the fifth, when Sydney Kirby smacked an RBI single to score Celeste Aguilar, who had singled earlier in the inning.

Freshman Mackenzi Jenkins followed Maples in the circle as MCC’s starting pitcher for Game 2, and was equally as efficient. Jenkins struck out 11 TVCC batters in improving to 3-0 on the season. Jenkins has 23 Ks against only five walks on the season.

Rose Gonzales led the Highlanders at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs. Rachel Wicker went 2-for-3 with a double.

MCC returns to the diamond Thursday at home against Southern Idaho.