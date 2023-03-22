The No. 11 McLennan Community College softball team rode complete game pitching performances by Makenzi Jenkins and Mattie Walkow to sweep a doubleheader against Vernon College on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.

In the opening 7-5 win, the Highlassies scored all their runs in the fourth inning as Chesnee Failee drilled a run-scoring triple and Taylor Meier ripped a run-scoring double.

In a 13-2 run-rule win in the second game, the Highlassies (22-8) scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second and four in each of the third and fourth innings.

Erin Plunkett collected three hits and three RBIs for the Highlassies while Madison Hornback picked up two hits and two RBIs.