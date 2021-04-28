MCC softball takes two from NCTC

The McLennan Community College softball team swept a doubleheader versus North Central Texas College on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC won the opener, 8-2, then claimed the nightcap, 6-4.

Highlassies starting pitcher Reese Taylor tossed a complete game for the win in the first game. She struck out five and walked just one while holding the Lions two two runs, none earned.

MCC rallied for three runs in the first inning, sparked by run-scoring hits by Melayna Lopez and Caitlyn Wong. Lopez and Wong got it going again in the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back solo home runs to cap the scoring.

The Highlassies rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth to overtake North Central Texas in the second game. Bailey Krolczyk worked a bases-loaded walk for the game-winning run, then Sidney Campion added a double that scored Ka’Lyn Watson.

MCC’s Anissa Arredondo pitched the last three innings to earn the win in the second game.

The Highlassies (38-16, 23-7 in conference) continue their season with a doubleheader at NCTC on Saturday.