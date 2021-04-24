MCC softball takes two from Vernon

VERNON — The McLennan Community College softball team swept a doubleheader versus Vernon College on the Chaparrals’ diamond.
The Highlassies won the opener, 9-4, then claimed the nightcap, 5-1.
With the two wins, MCC (37-15, 23-7 in conference) won three out of four against Vernon in the week. The two teams split a doubleheader on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.
MCC pitcher Cheyenne Floyd went the distance in the circle in the first game, scattering 10 hits and three walks.
Highlassies' three-hole hitter Caitlyn Wong drove in three runs to lead the offense.
Lindsey Evans keyed a six-run rally in the top of the sixth when her single to left drove in Kadyn Trochim and Sidney Campion.
Reese Taylor duplicated Floyd’s effort in the circle in the second game. Taylor struck out five and gave up just a single run on six hits and a pair of walks.
MCC took the lead in the nightcap on Ka’Lyn Watson’s home run in the top of the sixth that scored Julia Herzinger.
The Highlassies’ season continues with a doubleheader at Blinn College on Monday.
