 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC softball takes two from Vernon
0 comments

MCC softball takes two from Vernon

{{featured_button_text}}

VERNON — The McLennan Community College softball team swept a doubleheader versus Vernon College on the Chaparrals’ diamond.

The Highlassies won the opener, 9-4, then claimed the nightcap, 5-1.

With the two wins, MCC (37-15, 23-7 in conference) won three out of four against Vernon in the week. The two teams split a doubleheader on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC pitcher Cheyenne Floyd went the distance in the circle in the first game, scattering 10 hits and three walks.

Highlassies' three-hole hitter Caitlyn Wong drove in three runs to lead the offense.

Lindsey Evans keyed a six-run rally in the top of the sixth when her single to left drove in Kadyn Trochim and Sidney Campion.

Reese Taylor duplicated Floyd’s effort in the circle in the second game. Taylor struck out five and gave up just a single run on six hits and a pair of walks.

MCC took the lead in the nightcap on Ka’Lyn Watson’s home run in the top of the sixth that scored Julia Herzinger.

The Highlassies’ season continues with a doubleheader at Blinn College on Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mcc

MCC baseball sweeps two versus Vernon

VERNON — The McLennan Community College baseball team swept Vernon College in a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon at the Chaparrals’ Bob &am…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert