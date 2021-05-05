MCC softball to open up regional tournament Thursday

The McLennan Community College softball team will open up action in the NJCAA Region V North Championship beginning Thursday in Denison, on the campus of Grayson College.

MCC (40-16) is the second seed for the eight-team conference portion of the regional tournament and will face seventh-seeded North Central (11-21) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The Highlanders just swept a four-game series from North Central that wrapped up Monday.

Other first-round matchups for the tournament include third-seeded Vernon playing sixth-seeded Cisco at noon, top-seeded Grayson meeting eighth-seeded Ranger at 5 p.m., and fourth-seeded Temple dueling fifth-seeded Weatherford at 7:30 p.m.

MCC has walloped 105 home runs in its 56 games, led by freshman Julia Herzinger’s 19.