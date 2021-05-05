 Skip to main content
MCC softball to open up regional tournament Thursday
MCC softball to open up regional tournament Thursday

MCC's Reese Taylor and the Highlander softball team will open up action in the Region V North tournament on Thursday against North Central.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The McLennan Community College softball team will open up action in the NJCAA Region V North Championship beginning Thursday in Denison, on the campus of Grayson College.

MCC (40-16) is the second seed for the eight-team conference portion of the regional tournament and will face seventh-seeded North Central (11-21) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The Highlanders just swept a four-game series from North Central that wrapped up Monday.

Other first-round matchups for the tournament include third-seeded Vernon playing sixth-seeded Cisco at noon, top-seeded Grayson meeting eighth-seeded Ranger at 5 p.m., and fourth-seeded Temple dueling fifth-seeded Weatherford at 7:30 p.m.

MCC has walloped 105 home runs in its 56 games, led by freshman Julia Herzinger’s 19.

