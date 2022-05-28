MCC softball turned back in championship round, finishes second overall

YUMA, Ariz. — It didn’t end with a championship dogpile, but it still goes down as the best season in the history of McLennan Community College softball.

MCC had two chances to try to get past top-seeded Florida SouthWestern State in Saturday’s championship round of the NJCAA Division I Softball Tournament. But SouthWestern won a pair of games from the Highlassies, 4-2, in the opener and then 7-6 in the nightcap to seize the national title at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.

It was the second straight national championship for SouthWestern.

MCC (59-8) entered the day a perfect 4-0 in the tournament and needing only one win to take the title for itself, while the Buccaneers had to win twice, since they’d already suffered one loss in the tournament. And SouthWestern was able to pull it off with some elite pitching that cooled the normally sizzling MCC bats.

Nevertheless, MCC never stopped swinging, and gave itself a chance. The Bucs (56-6) opened up a 4-0 lead after three innings of the final championship tilt, but Caitlyn “CC” Wong cut that lead in half in the fourth with a two-run home run to center.

SouthWestern extended the gap to 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth before MCC mounted another rally in the fifth to tie the game. With a pair of runners on base, Riley Rutherford reached on an infield single that drove home one of those runners to make it 5-3. Then Julia Herzinger showed some nice hitting as she angled a single into right field to score both Erin Plunkett and Sidney Campion and tie the game at 5.

Unfortunately for MCC, SouthWestern always seemed to have an answer. In the bottom of the inning, the Bucs pushed back in front, 7-5. They scored on an MCC error and later on Feline Poot’s RBI single into center field.

In the do-or-die seventh, Rutherford pulled MCC closer with a one-out solo home run, bringing the score to 7-6. Wong later worked a two-out walk, bringing the winning run into the batter’s box. But the rally died there, as pinch-hitter Sydney Kirby grounded out to second base for the final out of the game and the tournament.

Rutherford, Herzinger and Wong all drove in two runs apiece in the loss for MCC. Poot paced SouthWestern at the dish with a 3-for-3 effort, while Belle Sardja piched the final 2.1 innings for the Bucs to gain the win and improve to 16-3 on the season.

The first game was more of a pitcher’s duel between Sardja and MCC’s Hailey Hudson. Sardja limited the Highlassies to just five hits, and MCC didn’t crack the scoreboard until Rutherford homered in the fourth. Rutherford later drove in MCC’s second run on an RBI single in the sixth, but that’s as close as they’d come.

Rutherford certainly did all she could to try to lift her team to victory, as the freshman first baseman from Katy went 4-for-7 on the day with a pair of home runs and four RBIs.

Though the tournament didn’t end like MCC wanted, it still goes down as a year to remember. This marked McLennan’s fifth all-time trip to nationals, but the second-place showing was the best finish by far. MCC scored 671 runs in 67 games with a .402 team batting average and 130 home runs, led by Wong’s 27 and 18 apiece from Plunkett, Rutherford and Jenny Robison.