MCC softball wallops North Central in pair

The McLennan Community College softball team upped its winning streak to 27 games by posting two run-rule victories over North Central Texas College on Friday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlassies (44-4, 23-1 in conference) won the opening game, 14-6, in five innings, then finished the day with a 12-1 victory in five innings.

MCC’s Julia Herzinger went 4 for 5 on the day with two home runs and five RBIs. As a team, the Highlassies knocked three balls out of the yard, with Jenny Robison adding a three-run shot in the second game.

MCC pitchers Matalyn Wolkow and Abigail Ramirez combined to hold North Central Texas College to a run on four hits in the second game.

Highlassies pitcher Anissa Arredondo and Cheyenne Floyd divided duties in the opener, giving up just three earned runs on 12 hits.

MCC’s season continues when it hosts Temple College on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.