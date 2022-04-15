 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MCC softball wallops North Central in pair

  • 0
MCC (copy) (copy)

MCC pitcher Cheyenne Floyd helped the Highlassies sweep a doubleheader against North Central Texas College on Friday. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The McLennan Community College softball team upped its winning streak to 27 games by posting two run-rule victories over North Central Texas College on Friday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlassies (44-4, 23-1 in conference) won the opening game, 14-6, in five innings, then finished the day with a 12-1 victory in five innings.

MCC’s Julia Herzinger went 4 for 5 on the day with two home runs and five RBIs. As a team, the Highlassies knocked three balls out of the yard, with Jenny Robison adding a three-run shot in the second game.

MCC pitchers Matalyn Wolkow and Abigail Ramirez combined to hold North Central Texas College to a run on four hits in the second game.

Highlassies pitcher Anissa Arredondo and Cheyenne Floyd divided duties in the opener, giving up just three earned runs on 12 hits.

MCC’s season continues when it hosts Temple College on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC baseball fends off Navarro, 7-4

MCC baseball fends off Navarro, 7-4

CORSICANA — The McLennan Community College baseball team built a seven-run lead and held on for a 7-4 victory over Navarro College on Monday a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert