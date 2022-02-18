MCC softball's bashing bats claim another victim

BRENHAM — The McLennan softball team bashed 30 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Blinn on Friday afternoon.

MCC won by scores of 12-1 and 14-0. The Highlanders (9-1) entered the day with a .444 team batting average, and kept up the hitting onslaught against the Buccaneers.

In the opener, Hailey Hudson went extra-base shopping with two doubles and a home run on her way to a 3-for-3 day. She was one of five MCC hitters with multi-hit outings in the game.

In the second game, MCC carried the momentum over, opening with a seven-run first. Erin Plunkett plunked it on the way to a 3-for-4, two-homer performance. Ka’Lyn Watson was also 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs.

The teams will play twice more Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. at MCC’s Bosque River Ballpark.