MCC softball's doubleheader postponed
MCC softball's doubleheader postponed

McLennan Community College’s softball doubleheader with Tyler that was scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to bad weather.

MCC hopes to make the games up at a later date. The Highlanders (4-4) are scheduled to play at Bossier Parish (La.) on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.

