VERNON — The 11th-ranked McLennan softball team scored more runs in the top of the first inning than Vernon did all day, winning both ends of a doubleheader to finish off a four-game conference sweep.

MCC won by scores of 8-0 and 2-1.

MCC (24-8, 10-2) jumped out with a five-run first inning in Game 1, highlighted by a Riley Rutherford RBI double and, later, a steal of home plate.

Brinly Maples was lights out in the circle, tossing a three-hitter.

The second game was tighter, but MCC’s two-run second inning held up. Katia Reyes drove in those runs with a two-run double.

The Highlanders return to the diamond Wednesday, hosting North Central.