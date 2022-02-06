MCC softball's power on display in Sunday sweep

ALVIN, Texas — The McLennan softball team flexed their muscle in a pair of wins to close out the Island Invitational.

MCC thumped Jones College, 16-8, in the opener, and took a 10-3 win over Galveston in the nightcap.

In the first game, MCC (4-0) ripped 20 hits and six different players homered. Riley Rutherford went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs. Erin Plunkett was 4-for-6 with two homers as well, while Caitlyn Wong had a 4-for-5 day with a homer.

In the second game, the Highlanders took control with a five-run second inning. Julia Herzinger banged two more longballs for MCC, while Wong was 2-for-3 with her third homer of the young season.