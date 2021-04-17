MCC splits doubleheader with Weatherford

The McLennan baseball team split a doubleheader versus Weatherford College on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders won the opener, 10-2, then Weatherford claimed the nightcap, 9-6.

Brady Rose held Weatherford to two runs on five hits in six innings as he picked up the win for the Highlanders in the first game.

MCC rallied for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to surge into the lead and pave the way to the victory. Dominic Tamez capped the big inning with a home run that scored Garrett Martin. Jaylen Williams, Miguel Santos, Benjamin Rosengard and Martin also had RBI hits in the inning.

The Highlanders took a 4-3 lead after three innings in the nightcap, but Weatherford answered with runs in the fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

By winning the nightcap, Weatherford took three of four conference games against MCC this week.

The Highlanders (24-16, 13-7 in conference) continue their season when they host Panola College at 3 p.m. Monday at Bosque River Ballpark.

