 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC splits doubleheader with Weatherford
0 comments

MCC splits doubleheader with Weatherford

{{featured_button_text}}
MCC baseball

The MCC baseball team split a doubleheader versus Weatherford College on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark. 

 Chad Conine

The McLennan baseball team split a doubleheader versus Weatherford College on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders won the opener, 10-2, then Weatherford claimed the nightcap, 9-6.

Brady Rose held Weatherford to two runs on five hits in six innings as he picked up the win for the Highlanders in the first game.

MCC rallied for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to surge into the lead and pave the way to the victory. Dominic Tamez capped the big inning with a home run that scored Garrett Martin. Jaylen Williams, Miguel Santos, Benjamin Rosengard and Martin also had RBI hits in the inning.

The Highlanders took a 4-3 lead after three innings in the nightcap, but Weatherford answered with runs in the fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

By winning the nightcap, Weatherford took three of four conference games against MCC this week.

The Highlanders (24-16, 13-7 in conference) continue their season when they host Panola College at 3 p.m. Monday at Bosque River Ballpark.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mcc

MCC rallies to defeat Navarro, 14-7

The McLennan Community College baseball team scored a combined 10 runs in its last three at-bats to roll past Navarro College, 14-7, on Tuesda…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert