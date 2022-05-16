MCC staves off elimination for fourth straight game, sets up third meeting with Midland

MIDLAND — It’s hard to break the Bosque Boys.

The third-ranked McLennan Community College baseball team staved off elimination for the fourth straight game with a 13-12 thumping of unranked Midland on Monday night at the Region V Tournament. It was the Highlanders’ second elimination-bracket win of the day after beating Grayson, 16-11, in 10 innings just prior to the elimination game.

The win by MCC (48-11-1) exacted a 6-3 Midland victory from Saturday that pushed the Highlanders into the elimination bracket to begin with. It also sets up one final game between the teams at 1 p.m. Tuesday for the regional title and a berth in the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Certainly momentum appears to be on the side of MCC. Since the earlier loss to the Chaps, the defending national champion Highlanders have scored a total of 43 runs in wins over New Mexico, Weatherford, Grayson and host Midland.

In Monday’s second game, the Highlanders hit the ground running with a four-run first inning, thanks to Daniel Altman’s RBI double, Mateo Zeppieri’s sacrifice fly and John Ceccoli’s two-run home run.

They maintained a heavy percussion beat thereafter. MCC drilled three more longballs after Ceccoli’s shot, including a Hunter Grimes two-run job, a Cole Fontenelle three-run blast and a three-run jimmy jack from Elijah Rodriguez.

Those fence-clearing flies helped MCC stretch the gap to 13-2. But Midland (40-19) didn’t go quietly. The Chaps rallied to within 13-11 with a five-run seventh and a four-run eighth.

But it wasn’t enough, as the Highlanders were able to withstand the charge by the Chaps to extend the tournament by one more day.

Clinging to that two-run lead in the ninth, MCC reliever Ryan Messick gave up a one-out solo home run to Rhett Clark as the Chaps got to within 13-12. But Messick recovered to tally the final two outs on a pair of strikeouts. It goes down as the freshman right-hander Messick’s first save of the season.

MCC is trying to reach the World Series for the eighth time in program history and the fourth time under head coach Mitch Thompson. MCC also made it to Grand Junction in 2015, 2017 and 2021. There was no World Series event in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fontenelle, the NTJCAC Player of the Year, continued his scorching swinging at the plate. His homer against the Chaps gave him three round-trippers for the tournament and 15 on the season.

Earlier on Monday, MCC won its third straight elimination game in about the wildest manner possible, topping Grayson, 16-11.

The Highlanders and Vikings traded the lead at various junctures for the first nine innings, though MCC took an 11-8 lead into the ninth. But Grayson battled back with a three-spot in that frame to force extra innings.

No problem — the Highlanders blew up for a five-run 10th to win it, highlighted by two-run singles from Izzy Lopez and Zeppieri and a run-scoring single to center from Grimes.

Hank Bard and Daniel Altman also tagged home runs during regulation for the Highlanders.