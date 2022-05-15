MCC staves off elimination with rally win over New Mexico

MIDLAND — The reigning national champion McLennan Community College baseball team kept its season alive with a 6-5 come-from-behind win over New Mexico on Sunday at the Region V Tournament.

Cole Fontenelle banged a pair of home runs in the win for MCC.

The fourth-ranked Highlanders trailed 4-1 after three innings, but they kept hacking away and got back into it. MCC (45-11-1) cut the gap to 4-2 in the sixth when Fontenelle tagged a solo shot. Then the Highlanders went ahead with a three-run seventh, loading the bases on a pair of hit-by-pitches and a walk. Hunter Grimes followed with a huge bases-clearing triple to push MCC into the lead at 5-4.

The Thunderbirds scored in the eighth to tie the game, but Fontenelle pushed MCC ahead to stay with another solo homer in the bottom of the inning.

The win sent MCC into another elimination game set to begin at 8 p.m. Sunday against either Howard or Weatherford.