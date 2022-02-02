MCC teams gather wins over Southwestern Christian

Working on a weekday afternoon worked out just fine for the McLennan Community College basketball teams.

The MCC women limited Southwestern Christian to just seven baskets from the floor in a 66-26 blowout win on Wednesday afternoon at The Highlands.

The visitors actually scored the first five points of the game, but the Highlassies (11-9 overall, 5-3 conference) got it going and took control with a 12-0 run. It was a group effort for MCC, which got 14 points from Brielle Dorsey.

The Highlassies helped themselves out from the line, hitting 14 of 16 free throw attempts. MCC needs to keep the winning ways going, as it entered the night tied for fifth in the conference standings, and the top four advance to the regional tourney.

In the men’s game, MCC’s backcourt of Dillon Gooding and Chris Pryor combined for 40 points in the Highlanders’ 84-70 win over SWCC.

Gooding tossed in 22 points and Pryor had 18 for MCC (19-3, 6-1), which led by nine at the half and maintained its lead throughout the second. Kirk Smith Jr. contributed 13 points to the cause and Forte Prater had d10.

Both MCC squads will return to the court on Saturday at Hill.