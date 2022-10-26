MCC teams tabbed first, second in preseason conference poll

The McLennan Community College men’s and women’s basketball squads are picked first and second, respectively, in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) Coaches Preseason Poll.

On the men’s side, McLennan is tabbed to repeat as champion, followed by Hill in second and Collin in third. Grayson is predicted to finish first on the women’s side, followed by MCC in second and Hill in third.

The 19th-ranked Highlassies and new head coach Bill Brock open the season Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m. against No. 6 Blinn at The Highlands, followed by the Highlanders against the Blinn men at 7:30 p.m.